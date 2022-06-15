Rahul Gandhi appears before ED for third day in National Herald case, summoned again on Friday

New Delhi, June 15, 2022

After being grilled by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for three consecutive days in connection with the National Herald case, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will appear before the agency again on Friday.

An ED source said Gandhi would not be questioned on Thursday. "He has been given a day's rest," the source said.

On Tuesday, the three-member team recording his statements questioned Rahul Gandhi till past 10 p.m. following which the Congress leader left the ED headquarters at around 11:45 p.m.

On Monday, his questioning had ended at about 9 p.m. However, since he reportedly wanted to correct a few parts of his statements, he had to wait for a few more hours at the ED headquarters here.

Gandhi was reportedly questioned about a few transactions made by Kolkata-based Dotex Merchandise Pvt Ltd.

Sonia Gandhi, who is presently admitted to the hospital for COVID- related health issues, has also been summoned on June 23 in the same case.

IANS