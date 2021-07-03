Pushkar Singh Dhami to be new Uttarakhand CM

New Delhi, July 3, 2021

Pushkar Singh Dhami was elected as the new leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislative party in Uttarakhand at a meeting of the party's MLAs in Dehradun today and will, thus, be the new Chief Minister of the state.

Dhami, 45, is a two-time member of the legislative assembly from Khatima in Udham Singh Nagar district.

The election was held in the presence of BJP's central observers -- Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and party national general secretary D. Purandeswari. BJP in-charge for Uttarakhand Dushyant Gautam was also present in the meeting.

Dhami has worked in different positions in the RSS' students wing ABVP for many years. He has also served as president of BJP youth wing in Uttarakhand for two terms.

He will succeed Tirath Singh Rawat, who late on Friday submitted his resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya. Rawat was a Lok Sabha member from Garhwal, and as per the rules, needed to be sworn in as an elected MLA within six months of taking over as the Chief Minister.

Rawat was supposed to get himself elected to the state Assembly before September 10 to remain in office which could not happen due to provision of Representation of the People Act, 1951, which says that bye-elections cannot be held if the remainder of the term in house in relation to the vacancy is less than a year.

The Election Commission has also decided not to hold any election due to the Covid pandemic.

Tirath Singh Rawat was sworn in as Uttarakhand's Chief Minister on March 10 replacing Trivendra Singh Rawat.

(With inputs from IANS)

