Pushkar Singh Dhami sworn in as Uttarakhand CM for second term

Dehradun, March 23, 2022

Pushkar Singh Dhami was sworn in for a second term as Chief Minister of Uttarakhand here on Wednesday.

Governor Gurmit Singh administered the oath of office and secrecy at a ceremony at Parade Ground in the state capital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief J. P. Nadda, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and others were present at the swearing in ceremony.

Eight MLAs were also sworn in as Ministers in the Dhami government by the Governor. They are Satpal Maharaj, Ganesh Joshi, Rekha Arya, Subodh Uniyal, Dhan Singh Rawat, Saurav Bahuguna, Premchand Agarwal, and Chandan Ram Das.

Dhami was on Monday elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party, which paved the way for him to become the 12th Chief Minister of the state.

In the assembly elections held last month, the BJP became the first party to retain power for a second consecutive term in the state since its formation. It won 47 of the 70 seats but Dhami, who was the third Chief Minister in the BJP's rule, himself failed to get re-elected from Khatima constituency.

On July 4, last year, Dhami was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand replacing Tirath Singh Rawat, who quit as he could not get elected to the Assembly within the required time of six months, after succeeding Trivendra Singh Rawat.

Dhami has worked in different positions in the RSS' students wing ABVP for many years. He also served as president of the BJP youth wing in Uttarakhand for two terms. He was MLA from Khatima twice but lost the election this time.

IANS