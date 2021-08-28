Punjab rift: Rawat meets Rahul, to visit Chandigarh soon

New Delhi, August 28, 2021

Amid the rift in the Punjab Congress, the party's General Secretary in-charge of the state, Harish Rawat met senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday and briefed him about the situation there which has arisen after the statement of Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Sidhu, speaking at a party function in Amritsar on Friday, said that if he were allowed to work according to his own policy of hope and faith, he would ensure Congress rule in the state for 20 years.

"But if you don't allow me to make decisions, then I can't help anything," Sidhu said without mincing words.

Speaking about the Punjab model, Sidhu said, "Punjab model means people make policies for trade, industry and power. Giving power back to the people."

Rawat is scheduled to visit Punjab in a day or two and will talk to Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu and sort out the issues arising out of the differences between the two leaders.

After the meeting with Gandhi, Rawat said, "I have briefed him about the situation in Punjab and I will visit the state in a day or two."

Harish Rawat had on Friday met Congress President Sonia Gandhi and apprised her of the situation in the state.

"Punjab situation is under control... I have apprised her about the situation in the state," he told reporters after the meeting.

The meeting comes in the wake of some "rebel" MLAs seeking time from Sonia Gandhi to press for the removal of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, even as Sidhu continued his attacks against the Chief Minister.

Rawat has been facing a tough task to balance both sides in Punjab as Sidhu and Amarinder Singh are at loggerheads.

Meanwhile, Amarinder Singh's confidante and Cabinet minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi hosted a dinner at his residence on Thursday.

A total of 58 MLAs and eight MPs attended the dinner and expressed confidence that the party would win the 2022 polls under the leadership of Amarinder Singh.

"The journey has started today," Sodhi said in a tweet later.

IANS