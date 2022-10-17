Protesting AAP workers detained near CBI HQ as Sisodia questioning underway

New Delhi, October 17, 2022

The Delhi Police on Monday detained several AAP leaders and workers, who were protesting in front of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters here where the questioning of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was underway in the alleged excise policy scam case.

The detained AAP leaders included Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, MLAs Durgesh Pathak and Rakhi Bidlan, and others. They, along with other workers were taken to a nearby police station by the Delhi Police.

Ahead of the questioning of Sisodia, the police imposed section 144 CrPC outside his residence and a number of police personnel were also deployed to avoid untoward incidents in case of a protest by the AAP workers.

However, scores of workers, who had arrived with Sisodia at the agency headquarters on bikes and cars on Monday, sat on a protest outside the building, holding placards and raising slogans, amid police presence.

Sisodia is the accused number one in the FIR filed by the CBI in the case.

The FIR was lodged under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 477-A (falsification of accounts) of the IPC.

The allegations against Sisodia are that liquor businessmen were allegedly given exemption of Rs 30 crore. The licence holders were allegedly given extension according to their own will and the policy rules were made by violating excise rules.

It also said that Sisodia and a few liquor barons were actively involved in managing and diverting the undue pecuniary advantage collected from liquor licensees to public servants, who have also been accused in the case.

Before heading for the CBI office, Sisodia went to his party's headquarters from where he stopped at Rajghat (Mahatma Gandhi's Samadhi). The AAP workers also took out a massive rally to show their solidarity with him.

A CBI source told IANS that calling the accused to record their statement is part of a professional probe and no one has been exempted from it.

"Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Arva Gopi Krishna, the then Commissioner (Excise), Anand Tiwari, the then Deputy Commissioner (Excise), and Pankaj Bhatnagar, Assistant Commissioner (Excise) were instrumental in recommending and taking decisions pertaining to excise policy for the year 2021-22 without approval of competent authority with an intention to extend undue favours to the licensee post tender," read the FIR, which has been accessed by IANS.

As of now the CBI has made two arrests in the matter.

Last Monday, the CBI had arrested Abhishek Boinpally in framing and implementation of the excise policy of GNCTD of Delhi.

Boinpally is from Hyderabad and is a big business man. His name was cropped up during the course of investigation. He was called to join the investigation but he was not cooperating in the questioning and was allegedly trying to mislead the CBI.

Boinpally was not named in the FIR.

Vijay Nair, the Jor Bagh-based businessman, was the first one to be arrested by the agency. After him the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Sameer Mahendru, who is said to be an associate of Nair.

IANS