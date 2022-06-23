Presidential election: YSRCP announces support to Draupadi Murmu

Amaravati, June 23, 2022

Andhra Pradesh's ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Thursday announced its support to NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu in the Presidential election.

Hailing the nomination of the first tribal and also a woman for the post of the President, YSRCP declared its support to her.

Chief Minister and YSRCP leader Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, however, will not be travelling to Delhi to be present during the filing of nomination by Murmu.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement on Thursday night that Jagan Mohan Reddy will not be present during filing of nomination due to the State Cabinet meeting which was already scheduled.

YSRCP said that, for the first time in independent India's history, nominating a tribal and also a woman is a good augur. "That's why the party is extending support to Draupadi Murmu contesting for the post of President of India," it said.

YSRCP said that as a party which had been at the forefront in the country in according top priority to social justice during the last three years, it will support Draupadi Murmu.

The party also announced that its parliamentary party leader V. Vijayasai Reddy and its floor leader in Lok Sabha P. V. Midhun Reddy will be present during the filing of nomination by Murmu.

IANS