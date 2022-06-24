Presidential election: Draupadi Murmu files nomination in Modi's presence

New Delhi, June 24, 2022

NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu on Friday filed her nomination for the post of President in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders of the BJP and other parties in the ruling alliance.

Murmu filed her papers in the chamber of the Rajya Sabha Secretary General and the Returning Officer in the Parliament House complex.

PM Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Pralhad Joshi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawat, besides the Chief Ministers of other BJP-ruled states, many ministers of the Modi cabinet, MPs and BJP veterans were present on the occasion.

Apart from JD (U) National President Rajiv Ranjan Singh and Apna Dal's Anupriya Patel, leaders of NDA constituents were also present during her nomination. Leaders of Biju Janata Dal and YSR Congress, who had announced their support to Murmu for the post of President, were also present.

The BJP has also tried to give a political message by bringing the NDA MPs from the tribal community to sign Murmu's nomination papers as proposers.

The last date for nomination for the post of President is June 29. The poll will be held on July 18 and the counting of votes will take place on July 21.

Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha is the candidate of the opposition parties.

IANS