President Murmu to address nation on Sunday on the eve of 76th Independence Day

New Delhi, August 13, 2022

President Droupadi Murmu will address the nation on Sunday evening on the eve of the 76th Independence Day.

The address will be broadcast from 1900 hours on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version, an official press release said.

Broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan.

AIR will broadcast regional language versions at 2130 hours on its respective regional networks.

