Polling underway for 43 seats in 6th phase of West Bengal Assembly elections

New Delhi, April 22, 2021

Voting began this morning amidst tight security in 43 constituencies spread across four districts in the sixth of the eight phases of polling in the West Bengal Assembly elections.

The voting, which began at 7 am, will continue till 6.30 pm.

The constituencies involved in today's exercise include nine each in North Dinajpur and Nadia districts, 17 in North 24 Parganas and eight in East Burdwan.

These constituencies have a total electorate of 10,409,948 voters, including 53,42,702 male electors and 50,66,990 female electors, who will decide the fate of 306 candidates, including 27 women.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) had taken a lead in 24 of these 43 constituencies while the BJP was ahead in 19.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has made elaborate arrangements to ensure a free and fair poll and has set up 14,480 polling booths in these constituencies.

The ruling TMC and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is in power at the Centre and is making a determined bid to wrest power in the State, are contesting all 43 seats.

The Congress, the Left parties and the Indian Secular Front are part of the Sanyukta Morcha.

(With inputs from IANS)

