Polling to elect next President of India to be held on July 18

New Delhi, June 9, 2022

The Election Commission of India (ECI) today said that polling to elect the next President of India -- the highest elective office in the country -- would be held, if necessary, on July 18.

Announcing the schedule of election for the 16th Presidential Election, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that, if required, counting of votes would be taken up on July 21.

The notification calling the election will be issued on June 15 and the last date for filing nominations is June 29. Nominations will be scrutinized on June 30 and the last date of withdrawal of candidatures will be July 2, he said.

The five-year term of President Ram Nath Kovind is due to end on July 24 and, as per Article 62 of the Constitution of India, an election to choose his successor is required to be completed before the expiration of the term.

Section 4(3) of the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act, 1952 provides that the notification for election shall be issued on or after the sixtieth day before the expiration of term of office of the outgoing President.

As per the Article 54 of the Constitution of India, the President is elected by the members of the Electoral College consisting of the elected members of both Houses of Parliament, and the elected members of the Legislative Assemblies of all States including the National Capital Territory of Delhi and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

(The nominated members of either Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha or Legislative Assemblies of the States are not eligible to be included in the Electoral College and therefore, they are not entitled to participate in the election. Similarly, members of the Legislative Councils are also not electors for the Presidential election).

In all, 776 Members of Parliament (MPs) and 4,033 Members of Legislative Assemblies (MLAs) will vote in the elections.

The value of votes of the elected members of State Legislative Assemblies and both Houses of Parliament is governed by Article 55(2) of the Constitution. The total value of votes for MLAs for 16th Presidential Election is 543,231. The total value of votes for MPs is 543200. The total value of vote of electors for the Presidential Election, 2022 is 1,086,431.

The Secretary General of the Rajya Sabha will be the Returning Officer for the election.

Polling will be held in the Parliament House and in the premises of State Legislative Assemblies.

A nomination paper of a candidate has to be subscribed by at least 50 electors as proposers and by at least other 50 electors as seconders.

The last Presidential election was held on July 17, 2017 and the result was announced on July 20. Ram Nath Kovind, the candidate of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance, had defeated former Lok Sabha Speaker and Congress leader Meira Kumar, the Opposition candidate.

Kovind, 76, had before that served as the Governor of Bihar from August 16, 2015 to June 20, 2017. He was a member of the Rajya Sabha from April 3, 1994 to April 2, 2006.

