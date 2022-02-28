Polling begins in first phase of Manipur assembly elections

Imphal, February 28, 2022

Voting began this morning amidst tight security in 38 of the 60 constituencies that went to the polls in the first of two phases of polling in the elections to the Manipur Legislative Assembly.

Large numbers of voters, both men and women, formed queues at polling stations soon after voting began at 7 am. Polling will end at 4 pm.

The 38 constituencies that went to the polls today are spreadacross five districts -- Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Churachandpur and Kangpokpi.

There are a total of 173 candidates, including 15 women, in these constituenies which have a total electorate of 12,09,439 voters, including 6,28,657 women and 175 voters of the third gender.

The Election Commission has set up 1,721 polling stations and made elaborate other arrangements to ensure a free and fair polll.

IANS adds:

The candidates in today's contest include Manipur Chief Minister and BJP candidate N. Biren Singh, Cabinet Minster Thongam Biswajit Singh, NPP candidate and Deputy Chief Minister Yumnam Joykumar Singh, senior BJP leader Thokchom Satyabrata Singh, Congress leaders Ratankumar Singh, Lokeshwar Singh, Saratchandra Singh and sitting party MLA Akoijam Mirabai Devi are at stake.

Firebrand women leader and Janata Dal (United) candidate, Thounaojam Brinda, who was the Manipur Additional Superintendent of Police (headquarters), is also contesting in the first phase of polling from the Yaiskul Assembly constituency.

Covid-19 protocols for the voters, including use of face masks, sanitiser, social distancing and thermal screening, are being maintained.

The BJP, which had bagged 21 seats in the 60-member assembly in 2017, had wrested power for the first time then, stitching together a coalition government with the support of four NPP MLAs, four Naga People's Front (NPF) members, the lone Trinamool Congress MLA and an Independent member. However, this time the BJP, NPP and the NPF are contesting separately and have put up candidates against each other.

The NPP, the dominant party of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government, which has been an ally of the BJP in Meghalaya and Manipur since 2017, has put up 38 candidates while the BJP is contesting all the 60 seats.

The Coongress, which governed the state for 15 consecutive years (2002-2017) and had emerged as the single largest party by securing 28 seats in 2017 poll, this time has formed a Manipur Progressive Secular Alliance (MPSA) after forging a pre-poll alliance with four Left parties and the Janata Dal-Secular.

The second phase of polling will be held for 22 seats on March 5.

Votes will be counted on March 10.

