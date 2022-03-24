PM meets Sikh intellectuals, says nation's spirit of unity is central pillar amidst its wide diversity

New Delhi, March 24, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today emphasised the importance of the spirit of unity which acts as the central pillar amidst the wide and beautiful diversity of the country.

He was speaking at a freewheeling interaction with a delegation of Sikh intellectuals from across the country at his residence here.

The discussions covered various topics such as farmers' welfare, youth empowerment, drug-free society, National Educational Policy, skilling, employment, technology and Punjab’s overall development trajectory.

The Prime Minister expressed his happiness at meeting the delegation and said that intellectuals are opinion makers of society. He urged them to engage and educate the public and work towards making the citizenry properly informed.

He also talked about the significance of education in the mother tongue. He said that efforts are being made to develop professional courses in Indian languages so that higher education in mother tongue becomes reality.

An official press release said the delegation thanked Modi for the invitation and said that they had never imagined that the Prime Minister of the country would engage with them in such an informal setting. They also appreciated the continuous and multiple steps taken by the Prime Minister for the betterment of Sikh community, the release added.

