P C Chacko quits Congress over ticket distribution

New Delhi, March 10, 2021

In a big blow to the Congress ahead of Assembly polls in four states and one Union Territory, former MP and once Delhi in-charge P. C. Chacko resigned from the party in New Delhi on Wednesday.

He said he sent his resignation letter to party interim chief Sonia Gandhi saying that "it had become difficult to continue in Congress".

Chacko was miffed over ticket distribution in his home state Kerala which is going to the polls on April 6.

"There is no democracy left in Congress. Candidate list has not been discussed with the state Congress committee. I have sent my resignation to Sonia Gandhi," Chacko said here.

He blamed the leadership for continuing to be a mute spectator. "Being a Congress leader in Kerala is very difficult. If you belong to some group in Congress then only you can survive in the party as leadership in the Congress is not much active."

He said in Kerala the party is divided between former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, whom he blamed for the step he had to take.

"I have been deliberating about this in my mind for many days. There is no Congress in Kerala. There is one Congress (I) and one Congress (A). It is a coordination committee of two parties. Groupism is the biggest bane of Congress party in Kerala," said Chacko.

He hoped his resignation would work as an eye-opener for the party.

IANS