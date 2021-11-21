Opposition to corner Government on China, inflation, Pegasus in Parliament

New Delhi, November 21, 2021

The opposition parties are set to corner the government in the winter session of Parliament on issues of inflation, Chinese incursion, Pegasus spyware and farm laws. The session begins from November 29.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge has made it clear that his Congress party will raise the issue of inflation.

"It has been seven months since inflation is in double digits. The Government has failed to bring the prices of essential commodities down making the struggle of common man even worse during the pandemic," Kharge said.

Armed with success on the repeal of farm laws, the opposition will also try to corner the government on the passage of the bills in the house. It has been alleging that the Government is bulldozing the procedure. "Government must realise that enacting important laws in a hurry, bypassing Parliamentary scrutiny and excluding stakeholders from consultations, results in confrontation and conflict. It must give up the undemocratic practice and refer all important bills to Parliamentary standing or select committees for building consensus," said Congress leader Anand Sharma after government announced the repeal of farm laws.

The Congress is also going to raise the issue of Chinese incursion and Pegasus spyware in the house.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi had said that the party will raise the Pegasus snooping issue in Parliament and will ask who "authorised" the spying. The Supreme Court has already set up a committee to be supervised by a retired judge of the apex court, Justice R.V. Raveendran, who will be assisted by Alok Joshi, former IPS officerm and Dr Sundeep Oberoi. The Centre had argued that disclosing information on the use of Pegasus spyware involves national security issues and refused to divulge any details.

Gandhi has also said that the party will raise the issue of inflation and said that in GDP (Gas, Diesel and Petrol), the Government is earning huge amounts of money and it's a direct attack on the consumer as it affects them directly and indirectly as it also increases inflation.

IANS