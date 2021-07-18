On eve of Monsoon Session of Parliament, Modi calls for meaningful discussions in both Houses

New Delhi, July 18, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed the hope that the Monsoon Session of Parliament, beginning here tomorrow, would see meaningful discussions in both Houses and assured members that all efforts would be made to implement the suggestions given by them in this regard.

Speaking at an all-party meeting a day before the start of the session, Modi called for healthy discussions in the parliament and sought cooperation of the leaders of all political parties. He expressed the hope that the session would run smoothly and complete its work.

He said that, as per the traditions of health democracy, issues concerning the people should be raised in amicable manner, and the Government should be given an opportunity to respond to these discussions.

He said it was the responsibility of all to create such a conducive environment. He said that the people’s representatives truly know the ground level situation, and hence their participation in the discussions enriches the decision-making process.

The Prime Minister said that most of the parliamentarians had been vaccinated and hoped that this would help in undertaking the activities in Parliament confidently.

He also expressed his condolences for the loss of lives due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi participated in the meeting. Ministers of State Arjun Ram Meghwal and V. Muraleedharan also attended the meeting.

Joshi, at the start of the meeting, said that the Government was ready for discussion on any topic under the rules. Seeking full cooperation of all the parties in the smooth running of the houses, he said that there should be structured debates on the issues.

He said the Monsoon Session would continue till August 13. During the 19 sittings, 31 Government business items (including 29 Bills and two financial items) would be taken up. Six bills will be brought to replace the ordinances.

The following is the list of bills likely to be taken up during monsoon session, 2021:

I – LEGISLATIVE BUSINESS

The Tribunal Reforms (Rationalisation and Conditions of Service) Bill, 2021 - To replace Ordinance.

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021- To replace Ordinance.

The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Bill, 2021 - To replace Ordinance.

The Essential Defence Service Bill, 2021- To replace Ordinance.

The Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2021 - To replace Ordinance.

The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2021 - To replace Ordinance.

The DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019.

The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020

The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020.

The Maintenance & Welfare of parents & Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

The National Institutes of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2019 as passed by Rajya Sabha.

The Marine Aids to Navigation Bill, 2021 as passed by Lok Sabha.

The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, 2021 as passed by Lok Sabha.

The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019.

The Coal Bearing Areas (Acquisition & Development) Amendment Bill, 2021.

The Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2021

The Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The Cantonment Bill, 2021.

The Indian Antarctica Bill, 2021.

The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The Indian Institute of Forest Management Bill, 2021.

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The Indian Marine Fisheries Bill, 2021.

The Petroleum and Minerals Pipelines (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The Inland Vessels Bill, 2021.

The Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2021.

The Coconut Development Board (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

II – FINANCIAL BUSINESS

Presentation, Discussion and Voting on Supplementary Demands for Grants for the 2021-22 and introduction, consideration and passing of the related Appropriation Bill.

Presentation, Discussion and Voting on Excess Demands for Grants for 2017-18 and introduction, consideration and passing of the related Appropriation Bill.

Leaders of 33 political parties including the Congress, TMC, DMK, YSRCP, Shiv Sena, JDU, BJD, SP, TRS, AIDMK, BSP, NCP, TDP, Akali Dal, RJD, AAP, CPI, CPI (M), IUML, AJSU, RLP, RSP, MDMK, Tamil Maanila Congress, Kerala Congress, JMM, MNF, RPI, NPF participated in the meeting, an official press release added.

NNN