Nitish to be sworn in as CM, Tejashwi as Deputy CM on Wednesday afternoon

Patna, August 9, 2022

Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan on Tuesday invited Nitish Kumar to form the government in Bihar again after the JD-U leader staked his claim and submitted a list of 165 MLAs supporting him.

The swearing-in ceremony of Nitish Kumar is scheduled at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the Rajendra Mandapam inside Raj Bhavan.

Besides him, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will also take oath as Deputy Chief Minister.

Nitish Kumar wants to take the oath on Wednesday afternoon as it will be a "Shubh Muhurat" (auspicious time). Wednesday is a "Purnima" of the ongoing Sawan month, which is of great importance in Hindu tradition.

While some sources said that six ministers will also be sworn in on Wednesday, there is also a possibility that only Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav will be sworn in and the cabinet expansion will take place later.

Sources have said that the portfolios occupied by the BJP will be given to the RJD, the Congress and Left parties.

The leaders of the Mahagathbandhan are tightlipped on the distribution of portfolios but sources have said that Nitish Kumar will keep the Home portfolio with himself, and the post of Assembly Speaker will go to the RJD.

It is understood that Nitish Kumar will distribute the portfolios in a ratio of 1:4 or one minister for four MLAs. There is also a possibility that as there are 7 alliance partners in the Mahagathbandhan, the ratio may jump to 1:5.

From the JD-U, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Ashok Chaudhary, Shrawan Kumar, Jama Khan, and Sumit Singh are the front runners for occupying ministerial berths again.

From the RJD, Bhai Virendra, Tej Pratap Yadav, and Rahul Tiwari are among those in the race.

Earlier in the day, Nitish Kumar submitted his resignation to the Governor and returned to Raj Bhavan a little later, this time with Tejashwi Yadav, to stake claim to form the new government.

Nitish Kumar had met the Governor alone to submit his resignation and then straight away went to Rabri Devi's residence at 10 Circular Road to meet Tejashwi Yadav and other leaders of the Mahagatbandhan (Grand Alliance).

Nitish Kumar then returned to his official residence at 1 Anne Marg along with Tejashwi Yadav, Congress state in-charge Bhakta Charan Das and other leaders of the Mahagathbandhan.

A meeting of the leaders of Mahagathbandhan was held at 1, Anne Marg where the gathering elected Nitish Kumar as their leader in the Assembly, paving way for his return as Chief Minister.

Earlier, Nitish Kumar, who went to Raj Bhavan alone the first time, announced his resignation to the waiting media on his way out.

"I was the chief minister of Bihar. Now, I have given my resignation from the post of Chief Minister," he said.

Asked about the dispute between him and the BJP, he left the question unanswered.

Earlier, addressing a meeting of lawmakers of his Janata Dal-United (JD-U), Nitish Kumar, sources said, levelled allegations against the BJP, saying it was conspiring against him and trying to influence JD-U MLAs to rebel against him.

Sources said that Nitish Kumar accused the BJP of "horse trading" and giving some party leaders lucrative offers to make them ministers. He said that he has proof of this.

IANS