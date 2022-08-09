Nitish resigns, returns to Raj Bhavan with Tejashwi Yadav to stake claim for forming new government

Patna, August 9, 2022

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar submitted his resignation to Governor Phagu Chauhan on Tuesday and returned to Raj Bhavan later, this time with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, to stake claim to form a new government.

Both the leaders travelled in the same car to Raj Bhavan. Besides them, JD-U leaders Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Shrawan Kumar and other leaders were also present.

Earlier, Nitish Kumar met the Governor to submit his resignation and then straight away, went to Rabri Devi's residence at 10 Circular Road to meet Tejashwi Yadav and other leaders of the Mahagatbandhan (Grand Alliance).

Nitish Kumar then returned to his official residence at 1 Anne Marg along with Tejashwi Yadav, Congress state in-charge Bhakta Charan Das and other leaders of the Mahagathbandhan.

A meeting of the leaders of Mahagathbandhan was held in 1 Anne Marg where the gathering elected Nitish Kumar as their leader in the Assembly, paving way for his return as Chief Minister.

Earlier, Nitish Kumar, who went to Raj Bhavan alone the first time, announced his resignation to the waiting media on his way out.

"I was the chief minister of Bihar. Now, I have given my resignation from the post of Chief Minister," he said.

Asked about the dispute between him and the BJP, he left the question unanswered.

Earlier, addressing a meeting of lawmakers of his Janata Dal-United (JD-U), Nitish Kumar, sources said, levelled allegations against the BJP, saying it was conspiring against him and trying to influence JD-U MLAs to rebel against him.

Sources said that Nitish Kumar accused the BJP of "horse trading" and giving some party leaders lucrative offers to make them ministers. He said that he has proof of this.

Meanwhile, JD-U MLAs have been asked to stay inside the CM's residence.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) also asked MLAs of the Mahagathbandhan to stay in senior leader and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi's residence at 10 Circular Road until the decision of the Governor comes.

It is learnt that Nitish Kumar is expecting the Governor to invite him to form the government again, as he has submitted signatures of his party's MLAs, as well as those of the Mahagathbandhan before Bihar governor.

Technically, the RJD is the single-largest party in the Assembly and after Nitish Kumar's resignation, the Governor may invite its leader Tejashwi Yadav to form the government. However, as Tejashwi Yadav has already given documents of support of Mahagathbandhan MLAs of Mahagathbandhan to Nitish Kumar, he may recommend the name of Nitish Kumar only.

IANS