Nitish Kumar meets Rahul Gandhi for nearly an hour

New Delhi, September 5, 2022

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who reached the national capital on Monday to confer with opposition leaders on taking on the BJP together, had a nearly one-hour-long meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Nitish Kumar reached Gandhi's residence at 6.10 p.m. and only left at 7.08 p.m.

Prior to reaching New Delhi, Nitish Kumar called on RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav at the official residence of his wife and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi in Patna. She was also present in their meeting, along with Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav.

During his two-day Delhi visit, Nitish Kumar plans to meet various opposition leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He is also scheduled to call on the President and the Vice President.

IANS