NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar files nomination for Vice-Presidential election

New Delhi, July 18, 2022

The ruling BJP-led NDA's Vice-Presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankar on Monday filed his nomination for the election that will be held next month.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief J. P. Nadda, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari, and others were present at the filing of the nomination. Several NDA partners were also present.

On Saturday, Dhankhar, who was serving as the Governor of West Bengal, was named as the NDA candidate for the post of Vice-President after the BJP Parliamentary Board meeting.

Earlier in theday, President Ram Nath Kovind accepted Dhankhar's resignation as Governor of West Bengal.

"The President has accepted the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar as Governor of West Bengal. The President is pleased to appoint La. Ganesan, the Governor of Manipur, to discharge the functions of the Governor of West Bengal, in addition to his own duties from the date he assumes charge of the office of the Governor of West Bengal until regular arrangements are made," said an official statement on Sunday.

IANS