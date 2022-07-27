National Herald case: Sonia leaves ED office after 3 hours of questioning

New Delhi, July 27, 2022

Congress President Sonia Gandhi's questioning on Wednesday by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Herald newspaper case ended after three hours.

As of now no fresh summons have been issued to her. If required, she will be called again to join the probe, sources said.

This morning she reached the ED office at 11 a.m. for her third appearance before the agency.

She was accompanied by her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was carrying a medicine box with her.

On Tuesday, she was questioned for almost six hours in two parts.

A team of additional director Monika Sharma of ED recorded her statement.

Priyanka Gandhi was allowed to be present in a room at the ED office in case her mother needed any medicines.

Sources have said that Sonia Gandhi was asked the same set of questions posed to Rahul Gandhi during his five-day questioning.

IANS