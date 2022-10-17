More than 95% voting in Congress Presidential poll

New Delhi, October 17, 2022

A total of 9,497 delegates voted in the Congress Presidential election held on Monday, out of which 87 delegates, including Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, cast their votes at the Congress headquarters here.

The delegates had to choose from between the two contenders in the fray -- Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor.

Voting was held at State and Union Territory offices of the party from 10 am to 4 pm today.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were among those who voted at the party headquarters here.

Rahul Gandhi, who is a part of the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, and other delegates who are participating in the yatra voted at a camp site in Karnataka's Ballari district.

Madhusudan Mistry, Chairman of the Central Election Authority (CEA), told the media, "Out of the 9,915 delegates, 9,497 delegates have cast their votes. About 96 per cent voting has taken place. One hundred per cent voting has been recorded at the smaller places while more than 90 per cent voting was recorded at the big polling centres."

Taking a jibe at other parties, Mistry said, "Those who talk of Congress' democracy should learn from us... our election has set an example."

Voting took place at 68 polling booths in 40 polling stations. The ballot boxes will be brought to Delhi and the counting of votes will take place on October 19, following which the Congress will get a new President.

The last election was held in 2017, which Rahul Gandhi had won unanimously, whereas the last contested election was held in 2000, when Sonia Gandhi defeated Jitendra Prasada by a huge margin.

