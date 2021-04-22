More than 79% polling in 6th phase of West Bengal Assembly elections

Kolkata, April 22, 2021

More than 79 per cent of the 1.04 crore voters turned up to exercise their franchise in 43 constituencies in the sixth of eight phases of polling held today in the elections to the West Bengal Legislative Assembly.

The Election Commisison of India said 79.09 per cent polling had been recorded till 5 pm. With voting slated to continue till 6.30 pm in all the constituencies, the final polling percentage would be higher.

The Commission said voting was by and large peaceful, with no major untoward incidents reported from anywhere.

The constituencies involved in today's exercise included nine each in North Dinajpur and Nadia districts, 17 in North 24 Parganas and eight in East Burdwan.

These constituencies have a total electorate of 10,409,948 voters, including 53,42,702 male electors and 50,66,990 female electors, who decided the fate of 306 candidates, including 27 women.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) had taken a lead in 24 of these 43 constituencies while the BJP was ahead in 19.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had made elaborate arrangements to ensure a free and fair poll and has set up 14,480 polling stations in these constituencies.

The ruling TMC and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is in power at the Centre and is making a determined bid to wrest power in the State, contested all 43 seats.

The Congress, the Left parties and the Indian Secular Front are part of the Sanyukta Morcha.

Polliing for the 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal is being held in eight phases. The first five phases of voting were held on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10 and April 17. With today's exercise, polling has now been held in 223 constituencies. The last two phases of polling are scheduled for April 26 and April 29.

Polling has already been completed in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry -- the other States where elections were held.

Counting of votes will be taken up in all five States on May 2 and all the results are expected by that evening.

NNN