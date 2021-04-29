More than 76.07% votes cast in final phase of polling in Bengal elections

Kolkata, April 29, 2021

More than 76.07 per cent of the voters exercised their franchise in the 35 constituencies that went to the polls in the eighth and final phase of polling in the elections to the 294-member West Bengal Legislative Assembly amidst tight security today.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) said polling was by and large peaceful and no major untoward incident was reported from any of the constituencies.

Polling began at 7 am and ended at 6.30 pm. The 76.07% voting percentage was till 5 pm and the final polling figures will be higher when all the information from all the polling stations is received later this evening.

A total of 8,478,274 voters were eligible to vote in today's elections and there were 283 candidates in the fray in the 35 constituencies.

The Election Commission had set up 11,860 polling stations and made other elaborate arrangements, including deployment of personnel of Central Armed Police Forces, to ensure a free and fair poll.

Voting at Amtali Madhyamik Siksha Kendra polling station in Sitalkuchi Assembly Constituency was also held today after it was adjourned earlier due to incidents on April 10.

Polling has been adjourned for two constituencies -- Samserganj and Jangipur due to the deaths of contesting candidates of recognized political parties.

Polliing for the 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal was held in eight phases. The first seven phases of voting were held on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22 and April 26.

Polling has already been completed in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry -- the other States where elections were held in this round.

Counting of votes will be taken up in all five States on May 2 and all the results are expected by that evening.

