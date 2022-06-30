Monsoon Session of Parliament to begin on July 18

New Delhi, June 30, 2022

The Monsoon Session of Parliament will start on July 18 and go on till August 12, the Lok Sabha Secretariat announced on Thursday.

"The ninth session of the 17th Lok Sabha will commence on Monday, July 18, 2022. Subject to exigencies of government business, the session is likely to conclude on Friday, August 12, 2022," a notification from the Lok Sabha Secretariat said.

The session will encompass the elections for the posts of President and Vice President.

The election for the top constitutional post of President will be held on July 18, the the first day of the session, while the polling for the Vice-President's election will be held on August 6.

The Monsoon Session usually commences in the third week of July and concludes ahead of Independence Day.

IANS