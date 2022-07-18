Modi urges MPs to make monsoon session of Parliament productive and fruitful

New Delhi, July 18, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today urged all Members of Parliament (MPs) to make the monsoon session of Parliament as productive and fruitful as possible with "deep thinking and a deep and detailed discussion".

"We always consider the House as an efficient medium of communication, a pilgrimage centre where a dialogue and discussion can take place with an open mind. Debates, criticism and a detailed analysis of things also take place to make a very positive contribution to policies and decisions," he said in remarks to journalists on his arrival at Parliament House on the first day of the session.

"That's why everyone should co-operate and democracy thrives only through everyone's efforts. The House runs because of everyone's efforts. It is with the efforts of everyone that the House takes the best decision. And therefore, while fulfilling our duties to enhance the dignity of the House, we should make the most use of this session in the national interest.

"And we should always remember that we need to fulfil the dreams of those who had dedicated their youth and their entire lives for freedom, and had spent their lives in jails and the sacrifices they had made. I just hope that keeping their dreams in mind, as 15th August (Independence Day) is approaching, we should ensure that the House is used most positively in the best possible way," he said.

Modi said this period is extremely significant as the country is celebrating "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" (75th year of Independence).

"August 15 holds special significance; and after 25 years when the country celebrates the centenary of Indian Independence, we should plan on how our journey of 25 years should be like; how fast can we stride ahead and how can we reach newer heights?" he said.

"This period is about making such resolutions and giving a direction to the nation by being devoted to those resolutions. The House should lead the country. All the honourable members of the House should become instrumental in instilling new energy into the nation. Therefore, this session is also very important from that point of view," he said.

Modi said the session was also crucial because elections to the posts of President and Vice-President are being held at the same time.

"Voting is also underway today. And in this period, the tenure of the new President and the new Vice-President will also begin," he added.

