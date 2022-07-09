Modi to visit Deoghar in Jharkhand, Patna in Bihar on July 12

New Delhi, July 9, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a day's visit to Deoghar in Jharkhand on July 12, Tuesday, during which he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of development projects worthh more than Rs 16,000 crore.

Later, he will travel to Patna where he will address the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of the Bihar Legislative Assembly in the evening.

The projects to be launched by the Prime Minister in Deoghar are expected to improve socio-economic prosperity in the region.

They include the inauguration of the Deoghar Airport, constructed at a cost of around Rs 400 crore. The airport will provide direct connectivity to Baba Baidyanath Dham, an important religious destination.

The terminal building of the airport is equipped to handle over five lakhs passengers annually, an official press release said.

Modi will also dedicate to the nation the In-Patient Department and Operation Theatre services at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Deoghar.

He will also inaugurate components of the project for development of Baidyanath Dham, sanctioned under the PRASAD scheme of the Ministry of Tourism, as part of the efforts to develop world-class infrastructure at places of religious importance across the country and improve facilities to the tourists in all such places.

The projects that will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister include two large pilgrimage congregation halls with a capacity of 2,000 pilgrims each; Jalsar lake front development; and Shivganga Pond development, among others.

"The new amenities will further enrich the tourism experience for lakhs of devotees who visit Baba Baidyanath Dham," the release said.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of multiple road projects worth more than Rs. 10,000 crores. They include six-laning of Gorhar to Barwada section of NH-2; widening of Rajganj-Chas upto West Bengal border section of NH-32, among others.

The major projects whose foundation stone are being laid include four laning of Mirzachowki-Farakka section of NH-80; four-laning of Hariharganj to Parwa More section of NH-98; four-laning of Palma to Gumla section of NH-23; Elevated corridor of Kutchery Chowk to Piska More section of NH-75, among others.

Modi will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various energy infrastructure projects around Rs. 3,000 crore for the region. Projects that are to be inaugurated include Bokaro-Angul section of Jagdishpur-Haldia-Bokaro-Dhamra pipeline of GAIL; new LPG Bottling plant of HPCL at Barhi and Hazaribagh, and Bokaro LPG Bottling plant of BPCL. The foundation stone of Parbatpur Gas Collecting Station, Jharia Block, Coal Bed Methane (CBM) Asset of ONGC will also be laid.

The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation two Railway projects -- the Godda-Hansdiha Electrified Section and the Garhwa-Mahuria Doubling Project.

He will also lay the foundation stone for three Railway projects: Redevelopment of Ranchi railway station; Jasidih Bypass Line and LHB Coach Maintenance Depot, Godda. The proposed redeveloped Ranchi Station will have world-class passenger amenities including a Food Court, Executive Lounge, Cafeteria, Air-Conditioned Waiting Halls, and so on.

In Patna, apart from addressing the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of Bihar Legislative Assembly, Modi will inaugurate Shatabdi Smriti Stambh which has been built to commemorate 100 years of Bihar Vidhan Sabha.

He will lay the foundation stone of Vidhan Sabha museum and lay the foundation stone of the Vidhan Sabha guest house.

