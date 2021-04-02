Modi slams both Left and Congress, seeks vote for BJP

Pathanamthitta, April 2, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took on both the ruling Left and the Congress-led opposition in Kerala and said enough is enough with both the outfits ruling the state and it is against this background that the BJP is putting forward a development agenda for the state.

He said that, like what happened in the country during the emergency under Jayaprakash Narayan, a smiliar situation is now being seen in Kerala.

"People have started to speak against misgovernance and tyranny and a message is being sent out to those in power. Kerala is now seeing the presence of large number of respected professionals coming to the BJP just like Metroman Sreedharan and this time it's going to be the BJP-led NDA," Modi said at a BJP election rally at Konni near here.

Modi was greeted on arrival by a mammoth gathering of BJP supporters.

Slamming the traditional rival fronts, Modi said over the years these fronts had committed seven sins.

"The sins include false pride and arrogance and they feel they can never be defeated and hence they behave with arrogance. The second sin is both are greedy and we have seen solar, dollar, gold, land and bar scams and over the years both these fronts have looted the state," Modi added.

"I fail to understand which government will use lathis against devotees and this shows their anger towards their own people. The rival fronts have envy and are jealous of one another and they suffer from competitive corruption. Each of them is trying to beat the other in corruption and wants to make money. Then they have lust for power and for that they will have alliance with communal and criminal forces," Modi said.

"The next sin is, both promote dynastic politics. Everybody knows what a Left leader's son is doing, but I am not naming as all know who it is. Then there is laziness in work but when it comes to making money, there are no issues and as a result governance is paralysed in Kerala," said Modi.

He said the BJP-led NDA government has always been considerate to Kerala and in the latest Union Budget an extensive highway plan worth Rs 65,000 crore for 1100 kms of road, besides Phase 2 of Kochi Metro and a fishing harbour at Kochi, has also been announced.

"I am sad to say that while access to drinking water under the PM Jalyojana scheme in the country has covered 20 per cent, in Kerala it stands at just 4.5 per cent. This is because of the poor attitude of the state government. In order to deny credit to Modi they deny water to the people. Please take the credit but don't make people suffer," said Modi.

Modi said the BJP-led NDA has worked for a FAST development programme for Kerala and to implement that, all should vote for the BJP, this time.

He later left Konni for Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu and would come to Thiruvananthapuram for his last election rally in Kerala, which goes to the polls on April 6 to elect 140 legislators.

IANS