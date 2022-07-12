Modi says Government working on the principle of development of the nation through the development of the states

Deoghar, July 12, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the Government had been working on the principle of development of the nation through the development of the states in the last eight years.

Speaking after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of development projects worth more than Rs 16,800 crore in Deoghar, Jharkhand, Modi said that this thinking and spirit was behind the efforts to connect the state by highways, railways, airways, waterways during this period.

He said all the facilities launched today would positively impact the economic development of the state.

Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia were amongst those present on the occasion.

Among the projects inaugurated today is the Deoghar airport, the second in Jharkhand.

Modi said the airport would lead to tremendous ease for devotees of Baba Baidyanath.

In the context of making air travel affordable for the common man through the UDAN scheme, he said that, today, the benefits of the efforts of the government are visible across the country.

About 70 new locations have been added through airports, heliports and water aerodromes in the last five-six years under the UDAN scheme, he said.

"Today, ordinary citizens are getting the facility of air travel on more than 400 new routes. More than 1 crore people have experienced very affordable air travel, many for the first time," he said.

He expressed happiness that the flight from Deoghar to Kolkata started today and said flights for Ranchi, Delhi and Patna would start soon. Work is on for airports in Bokaro and Dumka, he said.

The Prime Minister said that, along with connectivity, the central government is also focussing on the creation of facilities at important places related to faith and spirituality in the country. Modern facilities have also been expanded in Baba Baidyanath Dham under the PRASAD scheme. When a holistic approach guides the projects, new avenues of income come for various segments of the society and new facilities create new opportunities, he said.

He also highlighted the benefits of the country’s effort to enhance the gas-based economy for the state of Jharkhand. He said that the PM Urja Ganga Yojana is changing the old picture.

“We are taking many historic decisions for converting deprivation into opportunities," he said. The Bokaro- Angul section of Jagdishpur-Haldia-Bokaro-Dhamra pipeline of GAIL will expand the city gas distribution network in 11 districts of Jharkhand and Odisha, he said.

Modi said the government was following the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas. New avenues of development, employment-self-employment are being discovered by investing in infrastructure, he said.

"We have laid emphasis on aspiration for development, focused on aspirational districts, he said, underlining the benefits of these initiatives for Jharkhand. He said most of the 18,000 villages which were electrified so long after independence are in inaccessible and remote areas. The Government has worked in mission mode in the last eight years to bring tap water, roads and gas connection to these areas, he said.

Referring to the spread of modern facilities beyond big cities, the Prime Minister said that these projects are proof that when steps are taken for improving ease of life for common citizens, then national assets are created and new opportunities of national development emerge. “This is the right development and we have to collectively accelerate this development," he said.

The Deoghar airport has been constructed at an estimated cost of around Rs. 400 crore. The terminal building of the airport is equipped to handle over five lakhs passengers annually.

Modi also dedicated to the nation the In-Patient Department (IPD) and Operation Theatre services at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Deoghar.

He also inaugurated the “Development of Baidyanath Dham, Deoghar” project sanctioned under the PRASAD Scheme of the Ministry of Tourism. The new facilities include development of two large pilgrimage congregation halls with a capacity of 2000 pilgrims each; Jalsar lake front development; Shivganga Pond development among others.

The Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple road projects worth more than Rs. 10,000 crores.

Other projects that were inaugurated include the Bokaro-Angul section of the Jagdishpur-Haldia-Bokaro-Dhamra pipeline of GAIL; new LPG bottling plant of HPCL at Barhi, Hazaribagh and Bokaro LPG bottling plant of BPCL. He also laid the foundation stone of Parbatpur Gas Collecting Station, Jharia Block, Coal Bed Methane (CBM) Asset of ONGC.

The Prime Minister dedicated two Railway projects viz. Godda - Hansdiha Electrified Section and Garhwa-Mahuria Doubling project to the nation.

He also laid the foundation stone for three railway projects: Redevelopment of Ranchi railway station; Jasidih Bypass Line and LHB Coach Maintenance Depot, Godda.

