Modi says government willing to discuss all issues in Parliament

New Delhi, November 29, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said his government was willing to discuss every issue in Parliament with an open mind and ready to answer every question raised by members.

"And we would like that there should be questions in Parliament and peace should also prevail," he said in remarks to the media on his arrival at Parliament House for the opening day of the Winter Session of Parliament.

"Voices against government policies should be forceful but the dignity of Parliament and the Chair should be upheld. We should maintain the sort of conduct that will inspire younger generations," Modi said.

The Prime Minister said this session of Parliament was very important, given that the country is celebrating the 75th year of Independence.

"Ordinary citizens from across India are pitching in by organizing several programmes and taking steps to fulfill the dreams of the freedom fighters in the public and national interest during the Amrit Mahotsav of freedom. These stories are a good sign for the bright future of India.

"Recently, the entire country made a resolution on Constitution Day to fulfill the spirit of the Constitution with a new resolution. In this context, all of us and every citizen of the country would like this session and subsequent sessions of Parliament to hold discussions in the interest of the country and find new ways for the development of the country according to the spirit of the freedom fighters and the Amrit Mahotsav of freedom," he said.

Modi said the session should be rich in ideas and positive debates should have far-reaching impact.

"I think Parliament should be judged by how it functions and its significant contributions rather than who disrupted Parliament forcefully. This cannot be the benchmark. The benchmark would be how many hours Parliament worked and how much positive work was done.

"Since the last session, the country has administered more than 100 crore Covid vaccine doses and we are now moving fast towards the figure of 150 crores. We should be alert to the new variant. I also request all the members of Parliament and to you also to be alert, because everyone’s health is our priority in this hour of crisis.

"A scheme to provide food grains free of cost under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana is going on so that more than 80 crore citizens of the country do not suffer any more during this Corona period. Now it has been extended till March 2022. The scheme costing about 2.60 lakh crore rupees takes care of the concerns of more than 80 crore countrymen so that the stove of the poor keeps on burning. I hope we take expeditious decisions together in the interest of the country in this session and fulfill the wishes and expectations of the common man. This is my expectation," he added.

