Modi says efforts will be made to take important decisions in winter session of Parliament

New Delhi, December 7, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that efforts would be made to take important decisions in the winter session of Parliament to take the country to new heights of development and take advantage of the new opportunities to take it forward amid the current global situation.

"I am sure that all political parties will add more value to the discussion, give new strength to the decisions with their views and help in highlighting the direction more clearly," he told reporters on his arrival at Parliament House for the opening day of the session.

Modi urged leaders of all the parties and floor leaders to give more opportunities, in the remainder of this term of Parliament, to those who have been elected for the first time, the new and young MPs, and increase their participation in discussions for their bright future and prepare the future generation of democracy.

"In the past, whenever I have had informal meetings with MPs of almost all political parties, all the MPs say one thing that they suffer a lot due to uproar in the House and frequent adjournments of the House. Young MPs say that Parliament is a big university of democracy and they are devoid of learning and understanding due to non-functioning of the session and in the absence of discussions. They say that they are not getting opportunities and therefore the functioning of the House is very important. This voice emerges especially from the young parliamentarians of all the parties.

"MPs from the opposition parties also say that they do not get the opportunity to speak in the debates. They say that they suffer a lot due to frequent disruptions and adjournments of the House. I urge all floor leaders and party leaders to understand the pain of these MPs. It is very important for democracy that the country should get the benefit of their enthusiasm and zeal to add their potential to the development of the county and to the decision-making processes. I request all the parties and the parliamentarians to make a collective effort towards making this session more productive," he said.

The Prime Minister said the session was taking place at a time when the country had completed 75 years of independence and was moving towards the 100-year mark.

He said Parliament was also meeting at a time when India had taken over as President of the G20.

"The manner in which India has made a space in the global community, the manner in which expectations with India have increased and the manner in which India is increasing its participation on global platforms, it is a huge opportunity to host the G20 Presidency at such a time.

"This G-20 Summit is not just a diplomatic event, but this G-20 summit is an opportunity to display India’s capability before the world in a holistic manner. Such a large country, mother of democracy, so many diversities, so much potential, and therefore, this is a big opportunity for the world to know India and for India to show its potential to the whole world.

"Recently, I had discussions with all the party leaders in a very congenial atmosphere. Its reflection will definitely be seen in the House as well. The same spirit will be visible from the House as well which will be useful for presenting India's potential in the world," he said.

Modi also noted that today was the day when Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar was starting his term as the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

"The manner in which our President Droupadi Murmu ji has played an important role in making India proud with the great heritage of India and our tribal traditions, similarly, a farmer’s son will make India proud as the Vice-President and chairman of the Rajya Sabha and will inspire and encourage the MPs. On my behalf, I also wish him many best wishes," he added.

