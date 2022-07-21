Modi meets Droupadi Murmu after her victory

New Delhi, July 21, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday evening met President-elect Droupadi Murmu after her victory in the Presidential election.

The Prime Minister reached Murmu's residence on Umashankar Dikshit Marg and congratulated her.

BJP chief J. P. Nadda was also present at their meeting which lasted around 20 minutes.

Murmu secured her victory after the third round of counting, bagging 2,161 of the 3,219 valid votes counted so far while opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha got 1,058.

Several Union Ministers and BJP leaders also reached Murmu's residence to congratulate her.

IANS