Modi loves to distract people from real issues: Rahul

Panaji, February 11, 2022

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi loved distracting the people's attention from key issues and that is why he had raked up the history of Goa to divert the focus on issues like unemployment and environmental degradation in the state.

Addressing a press conference in Margao town in South Goa, Gandhi also said that Modi was not aware of history post-World War II, blaming the Prime Minister's "ignorance" for his controversial comments related to Goa's freedom struggle.

"I said that Modi loves distraction. Goa's youth needs employment. Goa needs to rejuvenate the tourism industry. Goa wants to talk about the future. Narendra Modi knows that his government has done nothing in the last five years, so he wants to distract," Gandhi said.

The Congress leader's comment came a day after Modi, addressing an election rally in North Goa, blamed the Congress party and then Prime Minister late Jawaharlal Nehru for delaying the liberation of Goa from Portuguese rule for over a decade and a half.

"Every party has a particular role, like I see my role as to ensure that Goa gets a government that represents its voice. The Prime Minister also has a role, he cannot come to you and say, I gave you jobs..I have fixed your problems, he can't say that to you, so he has to distract you, his role is to distract," Gandhi said.

"Now the fact of the matter is that this is an issue that has come up before, academics and freedom fighters have commented on this. The sad fact is that the Prime Minister doesn't quite understand the history of those times. He doesn't understand in details what was going on post- World War II," he added.

The Congress leader also said that Modi had failed to live up to the promises he had made in the run-up to the 2014 general elections.

"At the time of the 2014 elections, the Prime Minister said he would give two crore jobs. He said that 15 lakh would come to your accounts. Why doesn't he say that today? Why doesn't he say in his speeches that he is going to give jobs?. Why doesn't he say he is going to double the farmers income? Why isn't he saying that he is going to rid the country of corruption? Why isn't he talking about demonetisation? Because he is a total fail(ure)," Rahul Gandhi said.

Gandhi said the Congress would look to rejuvenate the state's tourism sector and also restart the mining industry at the earliest.

"This time we are going to get a solid majority and we are going to act immediately to ensure that we have a government in Goa. We won't fall short. I think we'll be well above the majority mark with ease," Gandhi said.

To form the government, 21 seats are required in the 40-member state Legislative Assembly. In the last elections, in 2017, the Congress had emerged as the single-largest party, but the delay in cobbling together the required numbers had resulted in the BJP forming a government in the coastal state.

He also said that the Congress would focus on turning Goa into an IT hub in order to address the issue of unemployment in the state.

"We propose to focus on transforming Goa into an IT and knowledge hub so that many young Goans can get jobs in the IT industry and get connected to the rest of the world," the Congress leader said.

IANS