Modi hosts dinner in honour of President Kovind

New Delhi, July 23, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a dinner here last night in honour of President Ram Nath Kovind whose five-year tenure is drawing to a close.

President-elect Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Minister and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Several grassroots level achievers, Padma awardees, tribal community leaders and others were also among those who attended the dinner.

"Hosted a dinner in honour of President Kovind Ji. Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji, Venkaiah Ji, other esteemed dignitaries including Ministers were present. We were also glad to welcome several grassroots level achievers, Padma awardees, tribal community leaders and others at the dinner," Modi said on Twitter.

Polling was held on July 18 to elect the next President of India and Murmu, the former Governor of Jharkhand, the candidate of the ruling BJP-led NDA, was elected with a significant margin over her rival, Opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha. She will be sworn in as the President of India on July 25.

Before being elected as the President in July 2017, Kovind had served as the Governor of Bihar from August 16, 2015 to June 20, 2017. He was a member of the Rajya Sabha from April 3, 1994 to April 2, 2006.

