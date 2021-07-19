Modi calls for meaningful debates in Parliament on COVID-19 pandemic

New Delhi, July 19, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the Government wanted meaningful debates in Parliament on the COVID-19 pandemic which has hit the whole world and the entire human race.

"It should be given the highest priority so that we get all the practical suggestions from all the honourable MPs so that there can be a lot of innovation in the fight against the pandemic," he said in remarks to journalists on his arrival at Parliament House on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

"If there are some shortcomings, then they can be rectified and we can move forward together in this fight," he said.

"I hope all of you have been vaccinated at least once. But even then, I pray to all of you and my colleagues in the House to cooperate in following the Corona protocols. Vaccine is given in ‘baahu’ (arms), and those who take it become ‘Baahubali’. The only way to become Baahubali to fight against corona is to get vaccinated.

"Over 40 crore people have become ‘Baahubali’ in the fight against Corona. It is being taken forward rapidly," he said.

Modi said he had requested the floor leaders of various political parties to take time out tomorrow evening so that he could give them a detailed presentation on the pandemic situation.

"We want the discussion in the House as well as outside with all the floor leaders, because I have been continuously meeting chief ministers. Discussions are taking place at different forums. It will be convenient if there is a discussion with the floor leaders along with the debate in the House," he said.

The Prime Minister hoped the session would be result-oriented with effective debates so that the Government could give people the answers they have sought.

"I would urge all the honorable MPs and all the parties to ask the most difficult and sharpest questions in the Houses but they should also allow the Government to respond in a peaceful atmosphere. Democracy is strengthened when truth reaches people. It also strengthens people’s trust and improves the pace of development.

"The internal arrangement during this session is not like the last time, everyone is going to sit and work together because almost everyone has been vaccinated. I once again thank you all very much and urge you to take care of yourself. Let us all work together to fulfil the hopes and aspirations of the country," he added.

