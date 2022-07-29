Mistakenly used incorrect word to describe the position you hold, Adhir to President Murmu

New Delhi, July 29, 2022

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, whose remarks on President Droupadi Murmu created a furore, has written to her, offering his apology for alleged derogatory remarks.

"I am writing to express my regret for having mistakenly used an incorrect word to describe the position you hold. I assure you that it was a slip of the tongue. I apologise and request you to accept the same," the Congress leader said in his letter.

Chowdhury on Wednesday courted controversy after he, in the house, referred to President Murmu as 'Rashtrapatni'.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi was also targeted by the BJP, who demanded an apology from her. On Thursday, Gandhi said that she was unnecessarily being dragged into the controversy, noting that Chowdhury had already apologised.

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday accused the Congress of "demeaning" President Murmu and her office, and demanded an apology from Congress. Irani alleged that the Congress has been maliciously targeting Murmu ever since the BJP-led NDA named her its Presidential candidate.

IANS