Mann announces names of his Council of Ministers

Chandigarh, March 18, 2022

Punjab Chief Minister and AAP leader Bhagwant Mann on Friday announced the names of the members of his Council of Ministers, who will be sworn in on Saturday morning here.

The party is inducting 10 ministers initially. The names were announced by Mann on Twitter.

They are Harpal Cheema (Dirba), Baljit Kaur (Malout), Harbhajan Singh (Jandiala), Vijay Singla (Mansa), Lal Chand Kataruchak (Bhoa), Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer (Barnala), Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal (Ajnala), Laljit Singh Bhullar (Patti), Brahm Shankar (Hoshiarpur), and Harjot Singh Bains (Anandpur Sahib).

While Cheema and Meet Hayer are the second-time legislators, all the others are first- timers.

Kotkapura MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan is likely to be Speaker of the Assembly.

The ceremony to induct the ministers is scheduled for 11 a.m. in Chandigarh on Saturday.

The AAP recorded a thumping win by securing 92 of the 117 seats in the Assembly.

The Congress, which was in power, won 18, down from 77 in 2017.

IANS