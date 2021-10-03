Mamata heading towards huge victory in Bhabanipur

Kolkata, October 3, 2021

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appeared to be heading towards a huge victory from Bhabanipur constituency in South Kolkata, after six rounds of counting of votes, in the bye-elections for three seats in the state legislative assembly held on September 30.

In the other two constituencies, Jangipur and Samsergang, both in Murshidabad district, the Trinamool Congress candidates have secured considerable leads, pointing to a likely clean sweep by the ruling party.

According to the data provided by the election commission, Banerjee has secured 28,355 votes after the sixth round of counting against 4,398 votes received by her main rival, Priyanka Tibrewal of the BJP.

Banerjee, who had lost the assembly elections from Nandigram earlier this year, will have to get elected to the house to continue as the Chief Minister.

TMC's Jakir Hossain who is contesting from Jangipur assembly constituency, was leading by a margin of 15,643 votes after the fifth round of counting. The party's candidate from Samserganj Amirul Islam is also leading by a margin of 3,768 votes after the fifth round of counting.

Tight security arrangements have been made in all the counting centres of the state. Altogether 24 companies of central forces have been deployed at the counting centres, and the entire area has been put under CCTV surveillance. Officials will only be allowed pen and paper and only the returning officer and observer are allowed to use phones, officials informed.

Eight CCTV cameras have been fitted at the EVM strong room and the results will be declared after 21 rounds of counting.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC have been imposed within 200-metre radius of the counting centres at all three constituencies that went to the polls on September 30.

Over 57 per cent polling was registered in Bhabanipur. High voting rates of 79.92 per cent and 77.63 per cent were recorded in Samserganj and Jangipur, respectively.

IANS