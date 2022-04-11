Mallikarjun Kharge reaches ED office in Delhi to record statement

New Delhi, April 11, 2022

Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge reached the Enforcement Directorate (ED) headquarters here on Monday to record his statement in connection with an alleged money laundering case pertaining to a land deal.

He reached the ED office at around 11 a.m.

A team of senior officials of the agency is now questioning him in connection with the case.

Further details are awaited.

