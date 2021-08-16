Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev resigns from party

New Delhi, August 16, 2021

In yet another jolt to Congress, former MP and Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev has resigned from the party, sources said on Monday.

Party sources said that she has sent her resignation to Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi. Meanwhile, party leaders remained tight-lipped on the recent developments.

After resigning from the party, Dev also changed her bio on Twitter handle saying she is a former party MP and former member of the Congress.

In her letter to Sonia Gandhi, Dev said that she was resigning from the primary membership of the party, but did not give any specific reason. "I cherish my three-decade-long association with the Indian National Congress... I personally thank you for the guidance and opportunities you have given me," she said in her letter dated August 15.

The resignation comes two days after Dev met Sonia Gandhi and former party chief Rahul Gandhi along with the newly-appointed Assam Congress team in the national capital.

Dev is the daughter of former Union Minister, the late Santosh Mohan Dev. She was elected to the Lok Sabha from Silchar parliamentary constituency in 2014.

Her exit from the Congress is another big jolt to the grand old party in Assam. Ahead of the Assam assembly polls, there were rumours that she is quitting the party. However, she had rejected the charges of leaving the party then.

In the last few days, the Assam Congress has seen several high profile desertions.

IANS