Maharashtra crisis: Rebels group submits list of 37 MLAs to Dy Speaker

Mumbai, June 24, 2022

As the Maharashtra political crisis continued for the fourth day, the rebel group led by Minister Eknath Shinde has submitted a list of his 37 MLAs to Deputy Speaker of the State Legislative Assembly Narhari Zirwal.

The list, submitted late on Thursday, has also attached two resolutions stating that Shinde continues to be the chief of Shiv Sena Legislative Party, and that MLA Bharat Gogavale has been appointed new Chief Whip.

The group claimed the support of 40 MLAs plus a dozen independents and smaller parties on Friday (June 24).

The development came even as the Shiv Sena in Mumbai submitted a list of 12 MLAs, including Shinde, to Zirwal, demanding their disqualification late on Wednesday.

Party MP Arvind Sawant said that the disqualification has been sought for flouting the Sena's whip to attend a meeting of party legislators held on Wednesday.

Those who did not attend that meeting included: Eknath Shinde, Tanaji Sawant, Prakash Surve, Sandipan Bhumre, Bharat Gogavale, Balaji Kinikar, Anil Babar, Lata Sonwane, Yamini Jadhav, Sanjay Shirsat, Mahesh Shinde and Abdul Sattar.

The development came after the party on Tuesday removed Shinde as the Shiv Sena Legislative Party Leader and replaced him with Ajay Chaudhri, which the Deputy Speaker has accepted, but the rebels group has cried foul.

Dismissing the Sena move, Shinde said in Guwahati on Friday that the move was "illegal" and intended to scare the legislators.

"We are not frightened by all this. We know what they are doing and we also are aware of the laws and procedures... Let them send any number of letters or notices, we are not bothered," declared Shinde, speaking to the media.