Maharashtra crisis: Mumbai Police enforces prohibitory orders

Mumbai, June 25, 2022

As the Maharashtra political crisis appeared to worsen with the revolt in the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) major Shiv Sena not abating, the Mumbai Police has strictly enforced prohibitory orders in the country's commercial capital to ward off any untoward incidents.

The orders issued on June 3 -- ahead of the biennial elections to Rajya Sabha and Maharashtra Legislative Council -- have been extended till July 10, under Criminal Procedure Code's Section 144, and are being implemented in full force.

After a review conducted by Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey, the police have banned the assembly of 5 or more persons, and enhanced security at the offices and residences of ministers, various elected representatives and top MVA leaders.

The move follows incidents of violence reported in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nashik, Kolhapur, Satara and Parbhani in the past couple of days, by alleged Shiv Sainiks, protesting at their local MLAs joining the rebels group led by Minister Eknath Shinde, currently camping in Guwahati.

The police have also banned erecting objectionable banners or hoardings targeting the rebel legislators to prevent inciting public passions, especially rival political workers, though processions like weddings, funerals, etc, have been kept out of the purview of the prohibitory orders.

IANS