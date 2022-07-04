Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde wins floor test in Assembly with 164 votes

Mumbai, July 4, 2022

As expected, Maharashtra's new Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's government, supported by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), won the critical "vote of confidence" in the State Legislative Assembly here on Monday.

In the division of votes, the government secured 164 votes and the Opposition 99 votes in the 288-member Lower House.

This is the second big victory for the Shinde government -- sworn-in on June 30 along with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as Deputy Chief Minister-- in the past two days.

On Sunday, the alliance candidate and BJP's advocate Rahul Narwekar was elected the new Speaker, trouncing the Maha Vikas Aghadi's Shiv Sena nominee Rajan Salvi with a comfortable margin.

Fadnavis congratulated Shiv Sena-BJP Chief Minister Shinde, a disciple of late Balasaheb Thackeray and Anand Dighe, for winning the trust vote with a handsome margin.

The Speaker's election followed by the trust vote for the Shinde-led government came on the second day of the 2-day Special Session of the Assembly convened by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

IANS