LS, RS adjourned till 2 pm amid ruckus as PM introduces new Ministers

New Delhi, July 19, 2021

On day one of the Monsoon Session, the proceedings of the Lok Sabha got disrupted with the Opposition creating a ruckus over various issues, including fuel price rise, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was introducing the newly-inducted members of his Council of Ministers.

Taking cognisance of the pandemonium created by the Opposition on different issues, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House till 2 p.m.

Parliamentarians from Congress, Trinamool Congress were among the Opposition leaders who started sloganeering against the government and trooped near the Speaker's podium after the Prime Minister started introducing his Cabinet.

"I thought that there would be enthusiasm in the Parliament as so many women, Dalits, tribals have become Ministers. This time our colleagues from agricultural and rural background, OBC community, have been given a berth in Council of Ministers," the Prime Minister said while introducing the new Ministers to the lower House.

Defence Minister and Deputy Leader of the House Rajnath Singh raised an objection against the Opposition uproar. Ultimately, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 p.m. amid continuous uproar.

Several Trinamool Congress MPs cycled to Parliament on Monday to protest against the rise in prices of fuel and other commodities before the House assembled at 11 a.m.

The TMC has given multiple notices under various rules in both houses of Parliament on the opening day of the Monsoon session. The issues on which notices have been given include price hike of diesel, petrol, LPG and other commodities, demand to repeal farm laws, decline in economic growth, restoration of MPLAD funds and the alleged weakening of the federal structure by the government.

Similar scenes were witnessed in the Rajya Sabha, too, and Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the House till 2 pm.

The Opposition created a ruckus and disrupted proceedings over various issues, including fuel price rise and the snooping issue.

The chairman did not allow the notices given by Congress leader K. C. Venugopal, RJD's Manoj Jha, Binoy Vishwam of the CPI and others.

The parliamentarians from the Congress, Trinamool Congress were among other Opposition leaders who started sloganeering against the government as the Prime Minister started introducing the new Ministers to the Upper House.

IANS