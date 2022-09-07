Lost my father to politics of hate, but will not lose country to it: Rahul

Sriperumbudur (Tamil Nadu), September 7, 2022

After paying tributes at late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's memorial in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur on Wednesday ahead of launching his party's "Bharat Jodo Yatra", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he had lost his father due to the politics of hate, but will not lose the country to it.

"I lost my father to the politics of hate and division. I will not lose my beloved country to it too. Love will conquer hate. Hope will defeat fear. Together, we will overcome," he tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi paid tributes to his father, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, who was assassinated in Sriperumbudur on May 21, 1991.

Later in the day, Rahul Gandhi will reach Kanyakumari to start his "yatra".

There will be a prayer meeting at Mahatma Gandhi Mandapam in Kanyakumari and National Flag Handover Ceremony, after which Rahul Gandhi will march with Bharat Jodo Yatris.

Party spokesperson Shama Mohammed said, "The significance is that Gandhi, Vivekanand and Thairivuallvur stood for tolerance and this place is the southernmost tip of the country."

She attacked the BJP and said they are worried about this Yatra as they have done Yatras in Volvo buses but this yatra will connect with people.

The Congress leader said that people will be told about inflation and communal polarisation.

IANS