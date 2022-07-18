Lok Sabha adjourned for the day as Opposition members demand discussion on price rise

New Delhi, July 18, 2022

Amid sloganeering by Opposition members demanding a discussion on the price rise, the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Monday on the opening day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The Lok Sabha proceedings will resume at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Earlier on Monday, soon after the proceedings of the Monsoon Session began, the House was adjourned till 2 p.m.

The House had resumed for the day amid sloganeering, after the voting in the Presidential election.

Three new MPs took oath as members of the Lok Sabha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi were among those present in the House.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MPs staged a protest in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on the first day of the session.

Earlier on Monday morning, AAP's Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh gave a suspension of business notice in the Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 over the Centre's denial of permission to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to visit Singapore and demanded a discussion on the issue.

