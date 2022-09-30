Kharge, Tharoor file nominations for Congress presidential poll

New Delhi, September 30, 2022

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor on Friday filed their nominations for the October 17 party president polls, while Digvijaya Singh opted out of the race.

Speaking to the media, Singh said, "Kharge is our senior and I have told him that I will be your proposer and my commitment is towards the Congress and the Nehru-Gandhi family."

Another Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said, "I am going to sign papers for Khargeji. "

Kharge, the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, filed his nomination after meeting Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Today is the last day of filing nomination papers for the post.