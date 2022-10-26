Kharge sets up 48-member Steering Committee in place of CWC

New Delhi, October 26, 2022

New Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, who assumed office this morning, set up a 48-member Steering Committee headed by him that would function in place of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) -- the party's highest decision-making body.

The Steering Committee includes his predecessors Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Others in the committee include senior leaders such as A K Antony, P Chidambaram, Ambika Soni, Anand Sharma, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Oommen Chandy, Digvijaya Singh, Meira Kumar, Salman Khurshid, Harish Rawat, Jairam Ramesh, Selja, K C Venugopal, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Mukul Wasnik and P L Punia.

The committee aso includes Pawan Kumar Bansal, Rajeev Shukla, Shaktisinh Gohil, T Subbirami Reddy, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Jai Prakash Agarwal, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Ajay Maken, Jitendra Singh, Lalthanhawla, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Bhakta Charan Das, Ajoy Kumar and Tariq Anwar.

Others in the list include Avinash Pande, Gaikhangam, Raghubeer Meena, A Chella Kumar, Devendra Yadav, Harish Chaudhary, H K Patil, K H Muniyappa, B Manickam Tagore, Manish Chatrath, Pramod Tiwari, Rajani Patil, Raghu Sharma and Tariq Hamid Karra.

Earlier in the day, all the members of the CWC, the AICC General Secretaries and in-charges had tendered their resignation to enable the new President to set up his new team.

