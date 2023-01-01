Kharge says onus on Congress to save the country's Constitution, democratic ethos

New Delhi, January 1, 2023

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge today told his party cadre that the onus was on them to save the country's Constitution and democratic ethos.

"Let this be the year that we work hard to raise the voice of every Indian, especially the weakest," he said in a New Year message.

Kharge said every Indian should feel that Congress was the medium and vehicle for realising their dreams and aspirations of a "secular, progressive and liberal India".

"Congress has always stood for India, and we need to strengthen this ideological bond and invaluable relationship," he said.

He also told citizens that it was time to shed the barriers which divided people and rekindle in themselves the values of love, compassion, tolerance and fraternity.

"This is the time to unify each aspiration and reinforce the civilisational ideals that bind us together. Let us reclaim the ideas and ideals of an inclusive society where peace and harmony prevail," he said.

"Let us resolve to make the year 2023 a year in which every Indian comes together and strengthens the bonds of amity and brotherhood," Kharge added.

