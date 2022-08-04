Kharge quizzed by ED during search operation in National Herald case

New Delhi, August 4, 2022

In the latest development in connection with the National Herald issue, Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials quizzed senior Congress leader Mallikarjuna Kharge during the search operation at the office of Young Indian (YI) Pvt Ltd.

Kharge, being the principal official of YI, was assisting the ED officials when he was quizzed.

He was quizzed over a few documents of YI.

On Thursday a team of ED officials reached the YI office for the search operation. They also opened the office of YI which had been sealed.

The ED had earlier accused Mallikarjuna Kharge and Pawan Bansal of not cooperating despite sending two emails to them. On Wednesday, the ED officials had sealed the YI office saying nobody was assisting them and they were forced to do so.

On Thursday Kharge reached the YI office and assisted the ED officials in the search operation. During the search proceedings, Kharge was quizzed regarding a few documents.

The search operation was still going on at the time of filing this report.

IANS