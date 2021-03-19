Kerala: LDF promises pension for housewives, benchmark price for rubber

Thiruvananthapuram, March 19, 2021

Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government, which is aiming to create electoral history by winning a consecutive second term in the April 6 Assembly elections, on Friday released its manifesto, which promises pension for housewives and enhancing the existing social pension.

Releasing the manifesto, Left Democratic Front convenor A. Vijayaraghavan, who was accompanied by leaders of all constituents, said it was prepared after Vijayan held talks with people across various sections and touches every sector.

"We aim to provide a pension to all housewives besides increasing the present social pension from Rs 1,600 per month to Rs 2,500 per month. When we took over, the monthly pension was Rs 600 and was in arrears for 18 months. About the modus operandi of the monthly pension to all housewives, we will be suggesting it to our government," he said.

Among the other things that has been included is fixing of a benchmark price for rubber at Rs 250 per kg.

"We are aiming to see that Rs 10,000 crore of fresh investment comes into Kerala. Another feature is to provide an investment of Rs 60,000 crore in the infrastructure sector in the state and we plan to increase the number of MSME units from 1.6 lakh to 3 lakh," the LDF convener said.

It also proposes to create 40 lakhs new jobs and will work to turn the state into a hub for electronics and pharmaceuticals industries.

He said schemes would be formulated on scientific basis so as to ensure the agrarian sector income rises by 50 per cent.

The health and the education sector would see a huge facelift so as to make it comparable to the best and it would include free treatment to the tune of Rs 5 lakh for 20 lakh families.

In the coming year, one lakh new houses would be given to those who do not have one and at the end of the five years, five lakhs would get a new home, the manifesto promises, amid other offerings that the Vijayan government has assured the people, if it retains power.

IANS